https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201181
Map of the southeastern part of North America, print in high resolution by Mark Catesby. Original from the Yale Center for British Art.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

