https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201192Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Gore Family with George, third Earl CowperOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201192View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 946 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2758 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3228 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3228 px | 300 dpi | 37.85 MBFree DownloadThe Gore Family with George, third Earl CowperMore