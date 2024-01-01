https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201204Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNature unveils herself to the infant Shakespeare: Thomas Gray, The Progress of Poesy, III.1Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201204View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 919 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2681 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3137 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3137 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 36.78 MBFree DownloadNature unveils herself to the infant Shakespeare: Thomas Gray, The Progress of Poesy, III.1More