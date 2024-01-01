https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201251Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOne of Six Remarkable Views in the Provinces of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania from SCENOGRAPHI AMERICANA: A View in Hudson's River of the Entrance of what is called the Topan Sea.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201251View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 781 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2279 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2667 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2667 px | 300 dpi | 31.27 MBFree DownloadOne of Six Remarkable Views in the Provinces of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania from SCENOGRAPHI AMERICANA: A View in Hudson's River of the Entrance of what is called the Topan Sea.More