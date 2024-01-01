rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201251
One of Six Remarkable Views in the Provinces of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania from SCENOGRAPHI AMERICANA: A View in…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

One of Six Remarkable Views in the Provinces of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania from SCENOGRAPHI AMERICANA: A View in Hudson's River of the Entrance of what is called the Topan Sea.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9201251

View License

One of Six Remarkable Views in the Provinces of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania from SCENOGRAPHI AMERICANA: A View in Hudson's River of the Entrance of what is called the Topan Sea.

More