https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201290
Frost Fair on the Thames, with Old London Bridge in the distance
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9201290

View License

