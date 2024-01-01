https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201290Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFrost Fair on the Thames, with Old London Bridge in the distanceOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201290View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 997 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2908 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3403 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3403 px | 300 dpi | 39.9 MBFree DownloadFrost Fair on the Thames, with Old London Bridge in the distanceMore