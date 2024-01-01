https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201307Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Poems of Thomas Gray, Design 23, "A Long Story." by William Blake. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201307View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 923 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2692 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3150 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3150 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 36.93 MBFree DownloadThe Poems of Thomas Gray, Design 23, "A Long Story." by William Blake. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art.More