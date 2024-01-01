https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201318Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA South-West View of the City of New York in North AmericaOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201318View LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 795 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2318 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2713 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 795 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2713 px | 300 dpi | 31.82 MBFree DownloadA South-West View of the City of New York in North AmericaMore