https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Jockeys of the Victorian and Edwardian Turf executed by Spy and others for the 'Vanity Fair' Series
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9201322

View License

