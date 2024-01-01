https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201339Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCock Fighting [a pair]: 1. The Cock in FeatherOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201339View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 970 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2830 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3312 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3312 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 38.83 MBFree DownloadCock Fighting [a pair]: 1. The Cock in FeatherMore