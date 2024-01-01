rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201345
The Poems of Thomas Gray, Design 35, "Ode to Adversity." by William Blake. Original public domain image from Yale Center for…
The Poems of Thomas Gray, Design 35, "Ode to Adversity." by William Blake. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9201345

View License

