https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201388Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYoung's Night Thoughts, Page 92, "When Faith Is Virtue, Reason Makes It So"Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201388View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 925 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2697 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3156 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3156 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 37 MBFree DownloadYoung's Night Thoughts, Page 92, "When Faith Is Virtue, Reason Makes It So"More