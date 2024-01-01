https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201394Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYoung's Night Thoughts, Page 13, "The Present Moment Terminates our Sight"Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201394View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 895 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2610 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3054 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3054 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 35.81 MBFree DownloadYoung's Night Thoughts, Page 13, "The Present Moment Terminates our Sight"More