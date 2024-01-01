https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201398Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSongs of Innocence, Plate 1, Frontispiece (Bentley 2)Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201398View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 776 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2263 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2648 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2648 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 31.05 MBFree DownloadSongs of Innocence, Plate 1, Frontispiece (Bentley 2)More