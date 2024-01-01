https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201409Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Poems of Thomas Gray, Design 1, "The Pindaric Genius Receiving His Lyre" by William Blake. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201409View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 919 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2681 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3138 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3138 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 36.79 MBFree DownloadThe Poems of Thomas Gray, Design 1, "The Pindaric Genius Receiving His Lyre" by William Blake. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art.More