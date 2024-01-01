https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201411Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYoung's Night Thoughts, Page 41, "One Radiant Mark; the Deathbed of the Just"Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201411View LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3642 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2869 x 4096 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3642 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2869 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 33.64 MBFree DownloadYoung's Night Thoughts, Page 41, "One Radiant Mark; the Deathbed of the Just"More