https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201428Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Poems of Thomas Gray, Design 79, "The Descent of Odin." by William Blake. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201428View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 926 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2702 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3162 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3162 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 37.07 MBFree DownloadThe Poems of Thomas Gray, Design 79, "The Descent of Odin." by William Blake. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art.More