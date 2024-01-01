https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201435Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Front or West End of the Cathedral Church of St. Pauls, LondonOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201435View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 872 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2544 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2977 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2977 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 34.9 MBFree DownloadThe Front or West End of the Cathedral Church of St. Pauls, LondonMore