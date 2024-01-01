https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201439Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Poems of Thomas Gray, Design 81, "The Descent of Odin." by William Blake. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201439View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 937 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2732 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3197 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3197 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 37.48 MBFree DownloadThe Poems of Thomas Gray, Design 81, "The Descent of Odin." by William Blake. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art.More