https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201451Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Poems of Thomas Gray, Design 53, "The Bard." by William Blake. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201451View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 927 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2703 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3163 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3163 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 37.08 MBFree DownloadThe Poems of Thomas Gray, Design 53, "The Bard." by William Blake. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art.More