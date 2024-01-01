https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201490Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextView of the Staircase at Longleat House, Wiltshire; the Seat of the Marquis of BathOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201490View LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3589 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2010 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2911 x 4096 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3589 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2010 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2911 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 34.13 MBFree DownloadView of the Staircase at Longleat House, Wiltshire; the Seat of the Marquis of BathMore