https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201508Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDrury Lane Theatre, Tom and Box enjoying a Theatrical TreatOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201508View LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 803 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2343 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3946 x 2642 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 803 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3946 x 2642 px | 300 dpi | 29.85 MBFree DownloadDrury Lane Theatre, Tom and Box enjoying a Theatrical TreatMore