https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201511Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSet of eight with title-page. 'Foreign and Domestick Animals.' 4. The TigerOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201511View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 928 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2708 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3169 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3169 px | 300 dpi | 37.16 MBFree DownloadSet of eight with title-page. 'Foreign and Domestick Animals.' 4. The TigerMore