https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201514Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Coliseum with Meta Sudans and Portion of the Via SacraOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201514View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 703 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2050 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2399 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2399 px | 300 dpi | 28.13 MBFree DownloadThe Coliseum with Meta Sudans and Portion of the Via SacraMore