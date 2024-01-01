rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
The Glorious Defeat of the French Fleet under the Command of Marshal Conflans, off Belle-Isle, on the 20th of November, 1759, ...

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9201600

View License

