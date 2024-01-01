https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201617Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArtemis, Riding Her Chariot, Driven By Two Golden Horned Deer by Francesco Bartolozzi Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201617View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1172 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3419 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 4001 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 4001 px | 300 dpi | 46.91 MBFree DownloadArtemis, Riding Her Chariot, Driven By Two Golden Horned Deer by Francesco Bartolozzi More