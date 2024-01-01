rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201623
View of the Thames off Three Cranes Wharf when frozen, Monday 31st January to Saturday 5th February 1814
View of the Thames off Three Cranes Wharf when frozen, Monday 31st January to Saturday 5th February 1814

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

View of the Thames off Three Cranes Wharf when frozen, Monday 31st January to Saturday 5th February 1814

