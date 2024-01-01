https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201623Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextView of the Thames off Three Cranes Wharf when frozen, Monday 31st January to Saturday 5th February 1814Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201623View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 899 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2621 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3067 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3067 px | 300 dpi | 35.96 MBFree DownloadView of the Thames off Three Cranes Wharf when frozen, Monday 31st January to Saturday 5th February 1814More