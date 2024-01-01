https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201626Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Poems of Thomas Gray, Design 65, "The Bard." by William Blake. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201626View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 929 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2710 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3171 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3171 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 37.18 MBFree DownloadThe Poems of Thomas Gray, Design 65, "The Bard." by William Blake. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art.More