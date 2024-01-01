rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Representation of the Glarious Defeat of the French Fleet off Belleisle on the 20 November 1759
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9201632

View License

