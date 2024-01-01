https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201646Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBedouin Grayhound of Akkaba by Charles Hamilton SmithOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201646View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 699 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2038 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2385 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2385 px | 300 dpi | 27.96 MBFree DownloadBedouin Grayhound of Akkaba by Charles Hamilton SmithMore