https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201664Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCartoon suggesting Papist Origins of the FireOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201664View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 940 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2742 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3209 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3209 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 37.63 MBFree DownloadCartoon suggesting Papist Origins of the FireMore