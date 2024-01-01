rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201670
Jerusalem, Plate 34, "Elevate into the Region of Brotherhood...."
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
9201670

Jerusalem, Plate 34, "Elevate into the Region of Brotherhood...."

