https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201689Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOne of George Lane Fox's Winning Greyhounds: the Black and White Greyhound Bitch, Juno, also called ElizabethOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201689View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1018 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2970 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3476 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3476 px | 300 dpi | 40.75 MBFree DownloadOne of George Lane Fox's Winning Greyhounds: the Black and White Greyhound Bitch, Juno, also called ElizabethMore