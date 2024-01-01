rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201690
A Sketch of Gratitude Crowned by Peace, with Other Allegorical Figures of Industry, Fame and Plenty
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9201690

