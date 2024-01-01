https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201690Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Sketch of Gratitude Crowned by Peace, with Other Allegorical Figures of Industry, Fame and PlentyOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201690View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 641 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1870 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2188 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2188 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 25.65 MBFree DownloadA Sketch of Gratitude Crowned by Peace, with Other Allegorical Figures of Industry, Fame and PlentyMore