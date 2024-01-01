https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201693Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSt.Helen's Place Numbers 45-48 Bishopsgate as in the year 1833Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201693View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 708 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2066 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2418 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2418 px | 300 dpi | 28.35 MBFree DownloadSt.Helen's Place Numbers 45-48 Bishopsgate as in the year 1833More