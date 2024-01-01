https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201716Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArmorial Bearings from St. Stephen's ChapelOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201716View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 991 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2892 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3384 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3384 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 39.67 MBFree DownloadArmorial Bearings from St. Stephen's ChapelMore