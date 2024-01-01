rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201717
A Correct View of the Conflagration of Parliament as Seen from the River at 8 o'clock in the Evening Oct. 16th 1834

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9201717

View License

