rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201758
A Bay Horse Approached by a Stable-Lad with Food and a Halter
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A Bay Horse Approached by a Stable-Lad with Food and a Halter

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9201758

View License

A Bay Horse Approached by a Stable-Lad with Food and a Halter

More