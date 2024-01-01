rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201837
The Launch of "La Sorciére" on the Lake of Geneva
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Launch of "La Sorciére" on the Lake of Geneva

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9201837

View License

The Launch of "La Sorciére" on the Lake of Geneva

More