https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201841Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVanity Fair: Teachers and Headmasters; 'The House', The Very Reverand Francis Paget, November 22, 1894Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201841View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 698 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2035 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2381 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2381 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 27.92 MBFree DownloadVanity Fair: Teachers and Headmasters; 'The House', The Very Reverand Francis Paget, November 22, 1894More