rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201850
Stained Glass in the East Window of Hanworth Church
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Stained Glass in the East Window of Hanworth Church

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9201850

View License

Stained Glass in the East Window of Hanworth Church

More