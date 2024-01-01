rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201852
Human Figure, Lateral View, after Removal of the Skin and the Underlying Fascial Layers (Finished Study for Table XIII) by…
Human Figure, Lateral View, after Removal of the Skin and the Underlying Fascial Layers (Finished Study for Table XIII) by George Stubbs

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9201852

