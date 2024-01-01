https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201897Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextScene near Shipton on Cherwell, OxfordshireOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201897View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 870 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2538 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2970 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2970 px | 300 dpi | 34.82 MBFree DownloadScene near Shipton on Cherwell, OxfordshireMore