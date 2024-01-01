https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201921Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBird of Paradise and Verso: Sketch of a FlowerOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201921View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1089 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3175 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3716 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3716 px | 300 dpi | 43.56 MBFree DownloadBird of Paradise and Verso: Sketch of a FlowerMore