https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202009Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGeorge Mountford, Huntsman to the Quorn, and W. Derry, Whipper-In, at John O'Gaunt's Gorse, near Melton MowbrayOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9202009View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 936 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2730 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3195 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3195 px | 300 dpi | 37.46 MBFree DownloadGeorge Mountford, Huntsman to the Quorn, and W. Derry, Whipper-In, at John O'Gaunt's Gorse, near Melton MowbrayMore