https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202017Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Blue Passion Flower, 1800, from Robert John Thornton, 'The Temple of Flora', London, 1799-1812Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9202017View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 947 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2763 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3234 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3234 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 37.92 MBFree DownloadThe Blue Passion Flower, 1800, from Robert John Thornton, 'The Temple of Flora', London, 1799-1812More