https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202062Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVol. 6, Plate XXXVIII: The Triumph of Largesse or Bounty over Avarice. The Triumph of Debonerete or Meekness over Anger.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9202062View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 868 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2532 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2963 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2963 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 34.74 MBFree DownloadVol. 6, Plate XXXVIII: The Triumph of Largesse or Bounty over Avarice. The Triumph of Debonerete or Meekness over Anger.More