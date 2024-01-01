rawpixel
Vol. 6, Plate XXXVIII: The Triumph of Largesse or Bounty over Avarice. The Triumph of Debonerete or Meekness over Anger.
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
View License

