https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202070Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextInterior of the British Institution (Old Master Exhibition, Summer 1832)Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9202070View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 946 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2760 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3230 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3230 px | 300 dpi | 37.87 MBFree DownloadInterior of the British Institution (Old Master Exhibition, Summer 1832)More