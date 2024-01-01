rawpixel
Principle with East and South Elevations of Thunderdell Lodge, Earl of Bridgewater by Studio of Sir Jeffry Wyatville
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9202081

