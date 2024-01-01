https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202082Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCottages at Chatsworth, Derbyshire: ElevationOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9202082View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 820 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2393 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2800 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2800 px | 300 dpi | 32.83 MBFree DownloadCottages at Chatsworth, Derbyshire: ElevationMore