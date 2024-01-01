https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202149Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for Polychromatic Decoration of a ChurchOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9202149View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 986 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2875 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3365 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3365 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 39.45 MBFree DownloadDesign for Polychromatic Decoration of a ChurchMore